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Discontinued

3000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD302/20

4.7

| (32) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Powerful drying at a lower temperature

The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

See all benefits

with the ThermoProtect attachment

Powerful drying at a lower temperature

  • 1600W

  • ThermoProtect attachment

  • 3 heat & speed settings

1600W of drying power

1600W of drying power

This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect attachment

ThermoProtect attachment

The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

3 heat and speed settings

3 heat and speed settings

This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

32

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

3
2

20/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

The product does wonders

It is not burning when you dry hair. And even kids can tolerate it.. It keeps hair straight.. I will recommend to every woman

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2021-11-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2021-11-20

14/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Great product

Works like magic, not only dries hair but also gives hair volume and length

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2019-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2019-12-13

10/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

This product does wonders for my dreadlocks

I have dreadlocks and this dryer does wonders,my hair dries soo quickly

Pros

The temperature is adjustable to your liking easily

Cons

No cons,I love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2020-11-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2020-11-10

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