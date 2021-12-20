2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.
1600W
ThermoProtect attachment
3 heat & speed settings
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.
This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
4.7
of 5
32
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Sebake
20/12/2021
South Africa
The product does wonders
It is not burning when you dry hair. And even kids can tolerate it.. It keeps hair straight.. I will recommend to every woman
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2021-11-20
Sasah
14/12/2021
South Africa
Great product
Works like magic, not only dries hair but also gives hair volume and length
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Busiebae
10/12/2021
South Africa
This product does wonders for my dreadlocks
I have dreadlocks and this dryer does wonders,my hair dries soo quickly
Pros
The temperature is adjustable to your liking easily
Cons
No cons,I love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2020-11-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD351/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2020-11-10