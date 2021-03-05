Search terms

  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD302/00

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    with the ThermoProtect attachment

    • 1600W
    • ThermoProtect attachment
    • 3 heat & speed settings
    1600W of drying power

    1600W of drying power

    This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

    ThermoProtect attachment

    ThermoProtect attachment

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

    3 heat and speed settings

    3 heat and speed settings

    This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      ThermoProtect attachment
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Motor
      DC

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      3
      Settings
      Cool air setting

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.