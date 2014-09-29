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  • Ultra Compact for everyday drying Ultra Compact for everyday drying Ultra Compact for everyday drying

    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

    BHD001/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ultra Compact for everyday drying

    This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go

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    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

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    Ultra Compact for everyday drying

    EssentialCare Ultra Compact

    • Ultra compact
    • 1200W
    • 2 flexible speed settings
    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    1200W for gentle drying

    1200W for gentle drying

    Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results everyday.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hair dryer has a clever and modern design.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

    2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

    2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

    This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      A-Box Dimensions
      556 x 283 x 264mm
      A-Box Weight
      526g
      Product size
      128 x 69 x 240mm
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      310gr
      F-Box weight
      79g

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      Black High Gloss
      Power
      1200  W
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      1200  W
      Motor
      DC Motor

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      No
      Diffuser
      No
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Travel pouch
      No
      Ion conditioning
      No
      Number of attachments
      1
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Ceramic
      No
      Coolshot
      No

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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