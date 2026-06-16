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2 year warranty

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  • Dream curls transformation
  • Dream curls transformation

Refurbished

StyleCare PrestigeRefurbished Auto Curler

BHB876/00R1

3.8

| (5) Reviews

Dream curls transformation

The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*

See all benefits

This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

2x more hair in one go*

Dream curls transformation

  • With smart curling system

  • 2x more hair in one go

  • Vertical grip

  • Smart curl guards

Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.

Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.

Vertical grip for easy use

The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

4
2

16/06/2026

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

AUTO CURLER

Very user friendly. Curls last long. You can make different curls. Time saver. Full head curls can be done under 10mins.

Pros

Time saver, easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2026-05-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2026-05-08

16/03/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

The Curler is the beat ever!!

Inlove with this curler, it is quick and easy to use!!

Pros

When your hair gets stuck it switches of

Cons

Little hair at a time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2023-02-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2023-02-16

14/06/2021

South Africa

South Africa

L0ve the curler easy to use

Once I watched a video on how to use the curler it went much easier

Cons

None

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2021-05-14

This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler

Date of Use 2021-05-14

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. Philips HPS940