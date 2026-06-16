2 year warranty
Refurbished
BHB876/00R1
Dream curls transformation
The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
With smart curling system
2x more hair in one go
Vertical grip
Smart curl guards
Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.
With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.
The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
Prinsescc
16/06/2026
South Africa
Verified buyer
AUTO CURLER
Very user friendly. Curls last long. You can make different curls. Time saver. Full head curls can be done under 10mins.
Pros
Time saver, easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2026-05-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2026-05-08
Jolenep
16/03/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
The Curler is the beat ever!!
Inlove with this curler, it is quick and easy to use!!
Pros
When your hair gets stuck it switches of
Cons
Little hair at a time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2023-02-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2023-02-16
Mandy 10
14/06/2021
South Africa
L0ve the curler easy to use
Once I watched a video on how to use the curler it went much easier
Cons
None
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2021-05-14
This review was made for StyleCare Prestige BHB876/00 Auto Curler
Date of Use 2021-05-14
vs. Philips HPS940