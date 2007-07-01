2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ5737/98
Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, photos and music
You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one DVD Soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through two full range Bass Reflex speakers 10.2 cm (4").
DVD
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
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