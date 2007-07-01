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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ5737/98

Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, photos and music

You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one DVD Soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through two full range Bass Reflex speakers 10.2 cm (4").

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Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, photos and music

  • DVD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

10.2 cm (4") full range speakers for powerful sound

CD to tape synchro-start recording

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