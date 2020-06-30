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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ215S/12

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy your music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Silver

  • 3W

  • Digital tuning

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant

Because of the Phillips name and the quality and the size of the unit

Pros

Great reception

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-05-30

21/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cool little system for kids

Cheap and cheerful system, perfect for a young kid's bedroom. It's sturdy, simple to use and light. My 4 year old loves it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

21/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GOOD SOUND

A GOOD SOUND FROM A GOOD MAKE BEEN LOOKING FOR A CASSETTE PLAYER FOR A WHILE. THIS ONE IS JUST THE JOB

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

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