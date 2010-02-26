2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1852/98
Great portable sound
Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun.
Multisource ripping
USB
Tape
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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