2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great portable sound
The Philips CD soundmachine will free your favorite digital tunes from your portable music player and let you enjoy them all in powerful sound - anytime, anywhere.
USB
Digital tuning
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Pa900
04/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent product
I have recently baught a cd player as a replacement for my old Philips AZ1570 cd player which I have had for ten years, but it has now come to the end of its life. The sound quality from my new player Philips AZ1850 boombox and the one I owned before are both excellent and powerful. The four speakers let you hear evrey little sound which you can miss on a player with no bass and surround sound. Since I was inpressed by the life span and performance of my old player I decided to buy another philips player and hopefully get some years and enjoyment from it. I like the usb port feature on my new player because I can use my player as an mp3 docking station.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1850 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1850 CD Soundmachine