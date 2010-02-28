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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1837/12

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources like USB Direct, MP3-CD, radio.

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Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Lifestyle design

  • USB

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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