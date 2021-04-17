2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
CD
cassette
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
0
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
delboy 1214
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great CD and Music Cassette Player
it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.
Pros
works very well
Cons
nothing to report
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
Jason12
27/05/2013
United Kingdom
Its perfect for what i wanted.
Its a great piece of kit , the sound is quality and its very portable which is what i needed especially with two teenagers in the house always borrowing it. Its compact and fits on the worktop with ease.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Lesal
19/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Does what it says on the box
It’s a bit lightweight and mainly plastic so not too robust. I bought it for my husband to listen to tapes so it’s good for that . Easy to use and was a good price
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
A bit lightweight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-11-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-11-19