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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ102S/12

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Silver

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliance at hand

The sound from this product is 2nd to none,all the controls have been designed to work with ease.This product has been designed so it is easy to move from room to room .A brilliant product even to use ouside,thank you Philips. M.Stewart

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine

06/04/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good for audio books

Bought this for use by elderly relation with hand mobility problems. It works very well for audio books - and if the book is recorded in chapters, which equate to tracks on a music cd, then the forward and find a track button means it is easy to restart the cd at the next chapter. Not too big and easy to use. Only slight drawback no input for headphones but otherwise would recommend for value for money and overall service from Phillips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine

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