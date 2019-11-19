2 year warranty
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Dock your Android powered phone and enjoy the sound quality of this stylish Philips AS851/10 docking speaker. Digital sound processing for pure silence and crystal-clear sound while Songbird lets you sync music between your phone and PC
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
19/11/2019
United Kingdom
great!
it is perfect bass volume levels and looks nice !!
Pros
all round good
Cons
none
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2018-10-19
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2018-10-19
18/01/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®