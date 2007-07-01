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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ5120/01

Enjoy your favorite stations

Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

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Enjoy your favorite stations

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Fast forward and rewind functions

0

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