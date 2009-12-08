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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJL305/12

5

| (1) Review

Stylish clock radio with voice messaging

A smart lifestyle companion that lets you record voice messages to your family members, each matched with a dedicated mailbox. The tabletop or wall-mountable Philips clock radio also comes with clock, radio and photo slideshow features.

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plus color display

Stylish clock radio with voice messaging

Dedicated voice mailboxes for up to 5 family members

Record up to 2 minutes of digital voice memos

Five 3.8 cm (1.5") full color displays for thumbnail photos

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

08/12/2009

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

STYLISH AND UP TO DATE

THIS PRODUCT FITS NEATLY ON ANY SHELF, OR FIXES TO THE WALL. THIS MAKES IT PERFECT FOR ANY PLACE OR CHOICE FOR VIEWING. THE FEATURES OF VOICEMESSAGING AND ADDING PHOTOS MAKES IT SERIOUSLY UNIQUE AND OUTSTANDING.

This review was made for AJL305 Clock Radio

This review was made for AJL305 Clock Radio

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