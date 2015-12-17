2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5300D/12
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
2.4
of 5
11
Reviews
steve35
17/12/2015
United Kingdom
The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.
I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
MatoMato
23/08/2013
United Kingdom
This product has deficiencies
A disadvantage of radio is only this, when the iPhone is connected to a channel is not filled, as much as it should be. The battery lasts much less than otherwise to 220v.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
recreations
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great for about 18months then gave up
I have had this model for about 18months and it has now decided to flash unsupported device whenever i put my iphone 6s in the dock. This results in no charging facility and constant flashing mening the phone has to be removed from the dock completely Is this an issue with iphone 6s or is this a different issue altogether? I wouls be intrigued to know....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone