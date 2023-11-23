Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Clock Radio
Discontinued
Support
AJ3915B/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
Quick start guide
All (5)
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
How to set the alarm on my Philips clock radio?
How to use the tuner of my Philips clock radio?
How to clean my Philips device?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
Noise from my Philips clock radio in CD mode
My Philips clock radio stopped working
Unable to adjust BUZZER volume of my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you