2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3540/12
Big display clock radio
A practical clock radio with super big display for easy reading, come with two independent alarms -one for you, one for your partner. Wake to radio or buzzer to start the day on time.
Big display
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
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