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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3500/12

3.9

| (7) Reviews

Big display clock radio

Make mornings brighter with a big LED time display. This clock sets the time automatically when it is plugged in, and has a backup battery to ensure the alarm sounds even without power. Choose to wake up to a buzzer or to a radio station.

See all benefits

Big display clock radio

  • Big display

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Big display for easy viewing

The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

4
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So Easy to Use and See

Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So Easy to Use and See

Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Meets my requirements and does what it says on the tin

The clock display is large enough to see without having to put my glasses on. Is very easy to use and I have had no difficulty in useing it's functions.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio

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