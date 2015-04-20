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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3250S/12

Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged

Philips AJ3250S clock radio charges any smartphone, iPhone or Android, while you sleep. Flexi-cradle fits the socket position on any phone perfectly. Wake up to your favourite FM radio and start your day fully charged.

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Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged

  • Universal charging

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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