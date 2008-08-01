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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3226/12

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.

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Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

  • Built-in Audio-in cable

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

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