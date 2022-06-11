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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3116/12

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

11/06/2022

South Africa

South Africa

Great digital radio clock

Great radio/clock working to specification. Volume loud enough, but sound not good for music Display way too bright for me at night and with no dimmer switch. Easy to setup.

Pros

Light, good sound and crisp green display

Cons

Display too bright at night. No dimmer switch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2022-05-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2022-05-11

09/04/2022

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

enjoyed using it

it was easy to set up and the features are easy to use

Pros

easy to use

Cons

none comes to mind

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2021-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2021-12-09

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