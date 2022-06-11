2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Chriswm
11/06/2022
South Africa
Great digital radio clock
Great radio/clock working to specification. Volume loud enough, but sound not good for music Display way too bright for me at night and with no dimmer switch. Easy to setup.
Pros
Light, good sound and crisp green display
Cons
Display too bright at night. No dimmer switch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2022-05-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2022-05-11
motorman
09/04/2022
South Africa
Verified buyer
enjoyed using it
it was easy to set up and the features are easy to use
Pros
easy to use
Cons
none comes to mind
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2021-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2021-12-09