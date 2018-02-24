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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ2000/12

2.8

| (16) Reviews

Wake up

Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.

See all benefits

to your favorite radio tune

Wake up

  • Mirror finish display

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

16

Reviews

24/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful clock

An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

24/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Beautiful clock

[Employee of philipsglobal] An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

10/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Replacement Alarm

Purchased as a replacement for my very old alarm and so far so good this clock fits the bill. It has everything you need in an alarm clock, with some nice extras. Looks good, mains power with battery back up, clear display with dimmer control, positive press button control, dual alarm/radio. The instructions could be daunting for some, very criptic, having said that, once you have cracked the code, it is all plain sailing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

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