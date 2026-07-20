Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Bathroom radio
Discontinued
Support
AE3300/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity
User manual
All (2)
Is it safe to splash water on my Philips AE3300 radio?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you