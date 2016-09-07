2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADR61BLX1
Your personal road safety guardian
Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it.
Full-HD 1080p
Automatic collision detection
Fatigue index and driver alert
As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.
In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder