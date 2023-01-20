ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series AC2889/10
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000i Series Air Purifier AC2889/10
  • Packaging photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series AC2889/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series AC2889/10
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000i Series Air Purifier AC2889/10
  • Packaging photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000i Series AC2889/10

Discontinued

2000i SeriesAir Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2889/10

4.8

| (24) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h.

See all benefits

99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²

  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

  • Connected with CleanHome+ app

High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

High performance suitable for rooms of up to 79 m²

Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

Smart sensors for intelligent purification

Smart sensors for intelligent purification

Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

24

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

3
2

20/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best all in one air purifier

This is one of the best air purifier I’ve ever used. My bedroom is pretty near to my kitchen so everytime I cook something or open the window, cooking smell and other fine dust would make it through my bedroom which made me cough and sneeze non stop especially in the morning. After buying this air purifier, those problem has solved completely. Cooking smells and dust are completely gone, and my sleep has improved dramatically with little to no coughing and sneezing in the morning. I’ve also notice dust that I used to see in the air has completely gone now which suggest to me that it does purifier the air.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

22/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product!

We bought this due to allergies. Combined with a PIV (Positive Input Ventilation) to sort condensation and ventilation in our home, the air purifier have been working full time for the past 3 years and supplying a clean and fresh air. People need to remember that together this product, you need to keep your house clean. Excessive dust will clog the filters and reduce its efficiency/life span dramatically, and it is not cheap keeping replacing the HEPA and Carbon filters. However, that is a price you pay if you suffer from allergies and need a clean house and clean air.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

11/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cool

This is a fantastic product, cleans the air gets rid of any smells . Keeps the place cool also

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/10 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/10 Air Purifier for Large Rooms

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).

  2. (2)Microbial Reductio Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).

  3. (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

  5. (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

  6. (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2023

  7. (7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location

  8. (8)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.