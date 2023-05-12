2 year warranty
We care about your safety - guaranteed
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4 year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.
Type of lamp: D2R
85 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4 year warranty for free.
Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3 year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7 year warranty certificate.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Madone6.9
12/05/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent upgrade
The brightness and color tone is excellent upgrade from the OEM bulbs. Availability could be improved. Only concern is durability as the original OEM bulbs which were also Phillips, lasted 8years...hopefully it's last.
Pros
Colour, brightness
Cons
Availability
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10