2 year warranty
Discontinued
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights.
Type of lamp: D2S
Pack of: 1
85 V,35 W
Xenon WhiteVision is ECE certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritate oncoming traffic thanks to a headlamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights.
Maximum white light with a color temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Madone6.9
12/05/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent upgrade
The brightness and color tone is excellent upgrade from the OEM bulbs. Availability could be improved. Only concern is durability as the original OEM bulbs which were also Phillips, lasted 8years...hopefully it's last.
Pros
Colour, brightness
Cons
Availability
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10