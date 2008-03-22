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Discontinued

PhotoFrame

7FF3FPW/00

Share your memories

How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organize and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.

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Share your memories

  • 17.8 cm (7") LCD

  • 16:9 frame ratio

View USB flash drive photos without a PC

A USB connector for easy viewing and sharing of photos stored on USB flash drive.

Have fun with collages: display mutiple photos in one view

It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.

Add new glow to old memories with RadiantColor

RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the color on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.

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