2 year warranty
Discontinued
7FF2CMI/00
Every picture tells your story
Display, share, organize and relive your memories! The 7FF2CMI displays digital photos with all the quality and rich colors of professionally printed photos in the ideal 4x6 size - the easiest way to display your digital photos without PCs.
17.8 cm (7") LCD
16.5 cm (6.5") v.area
The very best high density screen in the industry displays 88 percent more pixels per square inch than even a high end 43 cm (17") LCD monitor -- showing off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.
High quality design and exquisite materials include a solid stylish stand, designer frame and detailed finishing that convey an impression of value and refined taste, adding luster to the photos displayed on PhotoFrame.
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