2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
5FF2CMI/00
Discontinued
Does my Philips PhotoFrame support Compact Flash (CF)II?
Does my Philips PhotoFrame support progressive JPEG?
Can I use my Philips photoframe in both US and Europe?
Can I increase the memory of my Philips photoframe?
Can I use my Philips frame during its AUTO OFF periods?
Can I use 2 memory cards on my photoframe simultaneously?
Can displaying one image continuously on my Philips frame damage the screen?
Does my Philips digital photoframe have a touchscreen?
How to automatically turn my Philips photoframe on/off?
How to clean the screen of my Philips PhotoFrame?
How can I quick-charge my Philips PhotoFrame?
How to remove the front frame of my Philips Photoframe?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair