2 year warranty
43PFS6700/40
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips GoogleTV.
QLED TV
108 cm (43") Smart TV
Google TV™.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Reviews
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Images are for illustrative purposes