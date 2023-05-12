2 year warranty
Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
Type of lamp: D4S
42 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Madone6.9
12/05/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent upgrade
The brightness and color tone is excellent upgrade from the OEM bulbs. Availability could be improved. Only concern is durability as the original OEM bulbs which were also Phillips, lasted 8years...hopefully it's last.
Pros
Colour, brightness
Cons
Availability
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10