2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PFL4008S/40
Pure Entertainment
Enjoy crisp, clear pictures with the Philips 4008 series LED TV powered by Digital Crystal Clear. This series combines vivid images, great sound and a minimalist TV design. Take one home for a memorable viewing experience.
81 cm (32")
HDTV
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen.
For picture movement that looks precise, smooth and natural, Philips created PMR—our standard for measuring moving image sharpness. Perfect Motion Rate is the combined result of our unique video processing, number of frames per second and refresh rate of each frame, perfection in dimming capabilities, and backlighting technology. A higher PMR number contributes to higher contrast and better motion clarity—which means a superior image for you.
Enjoy extremely clear pictures from any source. This package of picture innovations digitally adjusts and optimizes picture quality to optimal contrast, color and sharpness levels.
Reviews
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.