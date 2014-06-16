100Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for clear motion sharpness

For picture movement that looks precise, smooth and natural, Philips created PMR—our standard for measuring moving image sharpness. Perfect Motion Rate is the combined result of our unique video processing, number of frames per second and refresh rate of each frame, perfection in dimming capabilities, and backlighting technology. A higher PMR number contributes to higher contrast and better motion clarity—which means a superior image for you.