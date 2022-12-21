2 year warranty
Simply stunning
The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crystal-clear Quad HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
mugman
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor!
Excellent monitor. sharp details and great colors. i use it for programming
Pros
sharp, non exhausting, vivid colors
Cons
fixed stand with no height adjustment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-21
Jolaes76
02/05/2020
United Kingdom
A very impressive, cheap 1440p monitor
Great colors,excellent sharpness and contrast for an IPS panel. 2k resolution at 24" size produces razor-sharp images (can even be fine-tuned to some degree). I have seen two monitors of this type, neither suffers from excessive backlight bleed or uneven white/black levels (which are mentioned in other reviews). Perfect for office use. Given that Freesync is supported and variable refresh also works in G-sync compatible mode, this display can provide a pleasant gaming experience as well (not at e-sports level, of course. IPS response times pretty much rule that out.) OSD controls are sensible, buttons are physical (though they are under the bezel, not frontal).
Pros
Colors,sharpness,contrast, Freesync support, (unofficial) G-Sync compatibility
Cons
Non-VESA stand, no pivot (tilt-only). Default font size might be too small in Windows (125% is much better). Connectors at the rear face backward not down, this may not permit pushing the monitor against a wall (calls for HDMI/DP/power L-type cables)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-02
dao2dao
09/02/2025
United Kingdom
Not for MacOS
Philips doesn't support MAC OS. There is impossible to update the firmware because you need the app SoftwareControl for windows only
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-09
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-09
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.