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2 year warranty

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Full HD LCD monitor

273V7QDSB/01

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

VESA mount allows for flexibility

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Compact design saves space

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

07/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips 27" Monitor

So far so good. Very impressed with the quality of the picture and the vibrant colors. Good price as well. Early days yet over performance and reliability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

28/12/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Lightfull panel

May bee too bright, not easy to set blend to eyes but after hard setting job, better. Need not so much brightness on desk. May be va-panel is more eye-friendly than ips-panel via color-temperature. Anyway, good panel, stable and colourful picture. Energy consumption of these 2 panel 24 and 27" is less than 23,6" tn-panel 2010 (is now abandoned under this v243). It used 51W, these uses 42W .. That is great too. May be my eyes get used with these new bright panels after old one. I chosed Philips because warrant time and quality is known and Philips is good in display technology, my philips panel-TV still working after 10,5 year without repairs **pfl5604**.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-11-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-11-28

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse