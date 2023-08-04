2 year warranty
243V7QDAB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
4.1
of 5
20
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
clayballs
04/08/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
very nice screen
i find that when moving the screen i get a black screen don't know what that's all about but it is still a nice screen
Pros
nice clear screen
Cons
screen goes black when moving it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-07-04
SbrankoS
18/01/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Products has great
For me work excellence. Installed original driver. work great in HDMI and WGA mode.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Bobbojob
08/07/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great big monitor with good sound
Nice monitor, wakes quickly from sleep, has decent image quality and colour. Sound is good for video conferencing. Good price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-08
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse