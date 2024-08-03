2 year warranty
Discontinued
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Good speed
03/08/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has very good features
Excellent plug and play features, software accompanied the monitor making it available on the system with its drivers, low power consumption.
Pros
Inexpensive, good appearance, comes with drivers, and adaptable connectivity.
Cons
Not recognisable on system without drivers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
FreshMike
01/01/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor, great Picture Quality ,75Hz
Got it for 85£, which was a bargain for a 75Hz Monitor. Use it without a problem in a multi monitor setup. There is nothing else you can want from monitor like this: IPS Panel, 75Hz, Great picture quality, Gaming response time < 5ms, HDMI, DP, speakers ..
Pros
- Great Full HD Quality, 3 inputs HDMI, DP, inbuilt speakers, 75Hz
Cons
Build in speakers are not the best, but they do the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
GGran
14/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lovely picture
The size of the monitor was paramount and this one had such a lovely look about it with just a small edging. It is lovely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.