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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

241B7QPJKEB/73

2

| (1) Review

Crisp views, efficient performance

The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

See all benefits

with PowerSensor

Crisp views, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Webcam pops up when you need it; secures down when you don't

Webcams are great for connecting with others and collaborating on that important project. Sometimes, though, you don't want a webcam looking down on your desk. Our ingenious new pop-up webcam design pops up when it's time for meetings and for security tucks away nicely when you are not using it.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

08/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty hardware

The monitor worked quite well at first and then after a few months turning on the monitor became a huge problem. At times it would turn on and at other times it wouldn’t. This has been really stressful for me considering I use it for most of my school work.

Pros

The features are nice.

Cons

The hardware isn’t working well for me.

This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPJKEB LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Date of Use 2025-07-08

This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPJKEB LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Date of Use 2025-07-08

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.