Hello, We’re very sorry to hear that your monitor has been difficult to turn on recently. We know how important a reliable setup is especially for schoolwork and we want to help you get this resolved as quickly as possible. Here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try: Troubleshooting Steps 1. Check the power cable and outlet Make sure the power cable is firmly connected to both the monitor and the power source. Try a different outlet to rule out any power issues. 2. Try a different power cable (if available) Sometimes the cable itself can become loose or faulty over time. 3. Check the power button Press and hold the power button for 5–10 seconds. See if any indicator light turns on, even briefly. 4. Disconnect all other cables Unplug HDMI/DisplayPort cables and leave only the power cable connected. Then try turning the monitor on again. 5. Try a different device Connect the monitor to another laptop or computer to check if it behaves the same. 6. Reset the monitor (if supported) Reset button on the back or underneath. If not, unplug the monitor completely for 2–3 minutes and then plug it back in. If none of these steps work, please feel free to contact us through our social media channels Facebook, Instagram, or X (Twitter). We’ll be happy to assist you further.