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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with SmartImage

240S1SS/00

Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the 240S1 business display enhances your productivity

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Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

  • 61 cm (24") w S-line

  • Format 16:10

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

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