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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

231T1SB/00

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 231T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

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Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 58 cm (23") w T-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

MPEG4 HDTV reception via DVBT tuner

HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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