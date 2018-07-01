2 year warranty
Discontinued
226E9QSB/01
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.