2 year warranty
Discontinued
221TE2LB/00
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience great TV programs with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 221TE2L is ready to entertain you!
T-line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Grayskye100
29/08/2012
United Kingdom
Overall good purchase
We bought this to combine pc/tv viewing in our converted garage. Overall we are happy with the quality and performance but with a better stand would have given it a 5* rating overall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner