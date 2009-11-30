2 year warranty
Discontinued
220V1SB/00
Widescreen display offers good value
With features like DVI and VGA inputs, SmartContrast and Energy efficiency, the 220V1 offers good value.
56 cm (22") w V-line
Format 16:10
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Adjustable tilt is backward and forward movement of a screen on its base to achieve custom positioning for an ideal viewing angle and more comfort for people who spend long hours working on the computer.
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