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  • Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display Sustainable eco design display

    Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight

    220B4LPCS/00

    Sustainable eco design display

    The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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    Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Sustainable eco design display

    with PowerSensor saves energy bills

    • B Line
    • 22" (55.9 cm)
    • 1680x1050
    PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

    PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    LED technology ensures natural colors

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    USB Hub with 2 ports for easy connections

    USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.

    65% post consumer recycled plastics with TCO Edge

    TCO Edge certification is given to products which go beyond existing eco-labeling programs. Over and above standard TCO requirements, it further mandates that the product uses minimum 65% of post consumer recycled plastics, is energy efficient, uses minimal hazardous materials, has 100% recyclable packaging, and is designed for easy recycling amongst other requirements. You can rest assured that this Philips monitor is a cutting edge technology product which is best in class ICT, benefitting you and the planet while helping you make a responsible green IT purchase!

    PVC-BFR free housing

    This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

    Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

    At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      22 inch / 55.9 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:10
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.282 x 0.282 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1680 x 1050 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      473.76 (H) x 296.1 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • VGA (Analog )
      USB
      USB 2.0 x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      1.5Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Volume
      • PowerSensor
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl Premium

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      110  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      11.7W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      14.61 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.3W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      504 x 509 x 227  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      565 x 391 x 186  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      504 x 349 x 59  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      7.05  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.20  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.38  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • PowerSensor
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • RoHS
      • TCO Certified Edge
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      65%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Silver
      Front bezel
      Silver
      Rear cover
      Black

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