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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

201T1SB/00

Digital HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning display with Digital HD TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 201T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

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Digital HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 51 cm (20") w T-line

  • 1600 x 900 (HD+)

MPEG4 HDTV reception via DVBT tuner

HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality

HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of High Definition pictures and be fully prepared for HD sources like HDTV settop box or Blu-ray disc. HD Ready is a protected label that offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan. It conforms to strict standards laid out by EICTA to offer a HD screen that displays the benefits of resolution and picture quality of a High Definition signal. It has a universal connection for both analog YPbPr and uncompressed Digital connection of DVI or HDMI, supporting HDCP. It can display 720p, and 1080i signals at 50 and 60Hz.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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