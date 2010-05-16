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Discontinued

LED Monitor

190EL1SB/00

LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with Dual inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190EL1 is a great choice for all your needs

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LED display: Contrast has never been better!!

  • 19''w (48.3 cm) E-line

  • 1440x900 HD+

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartContrast 1,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 1,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

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