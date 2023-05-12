2 year warranty
Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.
Type of lamp: H7
12V, 55W
Up to 200% brighter light¹
Extended beam on the road
Number of bulbs: 1
The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light¹. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.
With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 meters further² than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.
Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.
Awards
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Madone6.9
12/05/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent upgrade
The brightness and color tone is excellent upgrade from the OEM bulbs. Availability could be improved. Only concern is durability as the original OEM bulbs which were also Phillips, lasted 8years...hopefully it's last.
Pros
Colour, brightness
Cons
Availability
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon WhiteVision gen2 85415WHV2C1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2023-04-12
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
² Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.