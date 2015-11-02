2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972CVPYS2
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12 V,55 W
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
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