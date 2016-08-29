2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342RVB1
Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built
Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you’ll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 1
12 V,60/55 W
When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You’ll recognize obstacles in your way earlier than with other less powerful halogen lamps. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.
With better, brighter lights you’re able to perform better on the road. With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision chrome coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.
Sportive drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision are homologated to provide you with fun experience offroad and on the road.
Awards
Reviews