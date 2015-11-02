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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

ColorVisionGreen car headlight bulb

12342CVPGS2

Restyle with light

ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.

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Add a touch of color

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,60/55 W

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of color

Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of color which is in line with European regulation. So you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

Color your lights in blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.

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